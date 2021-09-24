Fuel/gas stations: Ogun govt. to partner DPR to safeguard public safety

September 24, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Government says it will partner with the of Resources (DPR) to ensure and gas marketers do not compromise public safety regulations in the state.

The Commissioner for Planning and Urban Development, Mr Tunji Odunlami, said this at a consultative forum aimed at improving the operations of the and gas sector on Friday in Abeokuta.

Odunlami said that the ministry was saddled with the responsibility of granting building permits for siting of and gas plant, while the of Resources (DPR) regulates the sector.

The commissioner decried the arbitrary construction of stations without approval in the state, stressing that the ministry had made easier the process of obtaining licenses.

“What we are saying that follow due process; that why we have reduced the time it takes to obtain permit for the construction of stations and gas plant to 14 days,” he said.

Odunlami stressed the need to regulate the activities of gas retailers, saying that were not ready to follow due process would be stopped from operating in the state.

Also, the Head of Operations, DPR, Mr Oluwafemi Adebowale, also expressed the ’s readiness to work with the ministry to sanitise the and gas sector.

Adebowale stated that the regulation does not recognise gas skids and retailers, but gas plant operators. ( NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,