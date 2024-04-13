Fuel: Distribution normalising after Sallah holidays

The distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as fuel is gradually normalising as most fuel stations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have started dispensing the product.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that long queues were seen at most fuel stations due to scarcity of the product earlier in the week before and during the Sallah holidays.

The development inconvenienced motorists, as they had to queue for hours to get fuel.

NAN, however, reports that the situation is improving as many fuel stations are now selling the product

though with long queues, except for a few due to lack of supply

A NAN Correspondent who went round the town on Saturday, reports that the queues are gradually disappearing.

The independent marketers sell between N640 to N690 per litre, while the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) Retail Outlets maintain its pump price of N617 per litre.

In the city centre, many stations including Cornoil and TotalEnergies, Opposite NNPC Ltd. Towers, TotalEnergies, Wuse, Zone 3, and all the NNPC Ltd. Retail Outlets including its Mega station were seen dispensing fuel without queues.

In Kubwa Axis, NIPCO fuel station at Kubwa second gate and Rainoil at Gwarimpa entrance were seen dispensing fuel with just few vehicles on queue.

However, many fuel stations along the Kubwa express way were not dispensing the product.

Along the Nyanya-Keffi Highway, both Shema fuel stations and MRS at AYA were seen dispensing the product, while JENEP, Fuel Smart, KODPEM, Bormi, AP, NIPCO and Shafa at Nyanya-Karshi Road were also seen selling.

Some of the motorists, who spoke to NAN said they were not sure of what caused the initial scarcity, adding that it could be attributed to the Salah celebration or mere hoarding.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) did not respond to text messages sent to it by NAN.

But there are indications that the scarcity was caused by the Sallah holiday, as most petroleum tanker drivers went on break to observe Eid-el-Fitr. (NAN)

By Emmanuella Anokam

