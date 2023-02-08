Fuel: Ajaero urges FG to end queue in 2 weeks

By Joan Nwagwu

The newly-elected President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Joe Ajaero, has urged the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to persistent fuel queues to avoid industrial action.

Ajaero made the call on Wednesday while addressing workers at the 13th NLC National Delegates Conference in Abuja.

He said that the government had two weeks to address the ongoing fuel scarcity to avoid reaction from organised labour.

According to him, Nigerians suffer and queue to get fuel and that should not be.

”We will definitely not keep quiet in the face of this deliberate defilement of citizenship by the ruling elites as we may mobilise across the nation to nudge the government to act more responsibly towards the citizenry.

”We will also seek ways of alleviating the suffering that currently walks our streets with arrogance,” he said.

On election, the NLC leader said that politicians should play according to the rules and avoid actions that could truncate the democratic process and imperil the nation.

He said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should ensure a transparent and equitable conduct of the elections at all levels, adding that Nigerians should also seize the opportunity to vote the right people into positions of power.

”Those that are destroying our nation and stealing our collective patrimony must not be allowed any longer in our corridors of power.

”As Nigerians, we must not allow them divide us along religious and regional lines. Our demands on the Nigerian State are basically the same.

”We are only asking for a secure nation where we can move freely and carry out our daily activities without violently losing our lives and properties.

”We have demanded equity and fairness in the sharing of our nation’s resources, functional and accessible education system for our children.

”That is increasing access to quality medical care, quality roads, increasing access to nutrition and generally elevating the factors that increase human wellbeing,” he said.

Ajaero, therefore, advised the people to vote the candidates who have the competence and character to deliver on these demands in February and March. (NAN)