FUDMA to award Posthumous Doctorate Degree to Late President Yaradu’a, President Jonathan, others

By Abubakar Ibrahim

The Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) has concluded arrangement to hold its 7th and 8th combined convocation ceremony next month November 2023 where three distinguished personalities shall be honoured with special Doctorate Degrees.

The Honorary Doctorate Degree recipients are Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk Umar, Emir of Bichi Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero and Former Governor of Katsina state Barrister Shehu Shema for their selfless services to humanity and the country at general.

The University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Armayau Hamisu Bichi disclosed this during an exclusive interview with Katsina Times, an online newspaper and a magazine in his office.

According to him, during the occasion over 4000 undergraduates and 350 post graduate students will be awarded with first Degrees, Masters and PhDs. “This is a remarkable feat and happy moments for us at the university”, he added.

He said by next year February 2024, another special convocation ceremony will take place where late President Umaru Musa Yaradua will be awarded a Posthumous Honorary Doctorate degree for his exemplary leadership qualities.

Others to be honoured alongside the late president are his successor, former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and the wife of Senate President Ekaette Unoma.

He assured of the university’s commitment to continue to strive towards advancing the frontiers of teaching, learning and research.

Katsina Times

@ www.katsinatimes.com

