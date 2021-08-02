FUD plants 100 trees to check desert encroachment

The Federal University Dutse (FUD), Jigawa, says it has planted 100 assorted tree seedlings to check desert encroachment in the institution.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Alhaji Abdullahi Yahaya, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday.

Yahaya said the trees were planted by the Governing Council of the university at eight different locations within its premises.

He said the Pro Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of the university, Alhaji Ahmed Alti, flagged off the exercise by planting a seedling at the Senate Building of the institution.

The Spokesman said the gesture became necessary to encourage tree planting to mitigate the effects of climate change.

He said the exercise was also aimed to check desert encroachment and protect the environment.

Yahaya listed the tree species to include Acacia Sahel, Kahya Senegalis, Mahogany, Satellite and Neem, among others.

“The committee decided to plant the trees during rainy season because of the fact that once they (seedlings) are established during the season, they can survive on their own.

“Tree planting provides shade, beautifies the environment, prevent desert encroachment, serves as wind breakers, provide source of food and medicine as well as improves sight vision, among other benefits,” he said.

Yahaya further disclosed that the Vice Chencellor of the university, Prof AbdulKadir Sabo and other members of the council, participated in the exercise by planting a seedling each. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...