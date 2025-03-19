Fubara urges Rivers people to remain peaceful, law-abiding 

Siminilayi Fubara of Rivers, has urged the citizens in the state to remain peaceful and law-abiding in the face of the state of emergency declared in the state.

By Precious Akutamadu



Fubara made the remark in an address to the people of the state on Tuesday in Port Harcourt after the pronouncement of emergency rule on the state by President Bola Tinubu.

He said that his administration had been guided by ‘’his constitutional oath of office and a great sense of duty’’ since his assumption of office as the Governor of Rivers.

Fubara said that he had prioritised the protection of lives and property and ensured the continuous progress of the state.

“Even in the face of the political impasse, we have remained committed to constitutional order and the rule of law, putting the interest of our people above all else.

“This was why, immediately after Mr President’s intervention to broker peace, we did not hesitate to implement the agreed terms in good faith, including welcoming back commissioners who had previously resigned on their own volition.

According to him, they moved swiftly to comply with the Supreme Court’s judgement immediately he received the certified true copy of the judgement to return the state to normalcy.

He stated that these steps were taken not for personal gains but to foster peace, unity and stability in our dear state.

“Unfortunately, at every turn, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly frustrated our efforts, thus making genuine peace and progress difficult,” he explained.

He expressed that the priorities of his administration remained the security of lives and property and advancing the well-being and prosperity of Rivers people.

Fubara noted that though there was political disagreements in the state, good governance had continued, salaries were being paid, and great projects executed to move the state forward.

He stated that in all, the state was safe, secured and peaceful under his watch.

Fubara said that Rivers people had always been resilient people, and would continue to face the situation with wisdom, patience, and unwavering faith in the democratic process.

“We will engage with all relevant institutions to ensure that our democracy remains strong and the Rivers State continues to thrive,” Fubara said.

President Tinubu on Tuesday declared a state of emergency for the state due to the unabated political crisis bedeviling the state.

He, however, appointed Vice Admiral Iboette Ibas to administer the state after suspending Gov. Siminalaye Fubara and his Deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu as well as the elected members of the state Assembly. (NAN)