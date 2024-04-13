Fubara undisputed political, PDP leader in Rivers, says Sekibo

Former Minister of Transportation, Chief Abiye Sekibo, says that Gov. Siminalayi Fubara is the undisputed political head and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers.

Sekibo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday during a thanksgiving service in Ibaka Town, Okirika, Rivers, commemorating Fubara’s election and Supreme Court victory.

He said that former governor, Peter Odili, was correct in his assertion that Fubara was the political leader of the state.

“The PDP’s by-law and constitution recognises the state governor as the leader of the party in the state.

“Therefore, Gov. Fubara, who is today the governor of Rivers state, holds the political leadership position in the state.

“What our father, Odili said reflects the position of the law and people of the state. There is nobody that can controvert what Odili said,” he said.

Sekibo cautioned against attempts to disrupt the Fubara-led government or incite unrest in the state, urging those contemplating such actions to cease immediately.

“Anyone, who decides to break the law and order in the state because they feel that they own the state must first contend with Rivers people.

“The people of Rivers state are solidly behind Gov. Fubara and that is where all of us stand,” he said.

Mrs Ibim Semenitari, the former Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), expressed the tiredness of Rivers people with ongoing political intrigues in the state.

Semenitari, an ex-Commissioner of Information in Rivers, said the peoples’ endorsement of Fubara was due to his commitment to development across various sectors.

“We are gathered here to thank God for Gov. Fubara’s victory as well as express our gratitude of having a governor who has a peaceful disposition.

“We are tired and don’t want any more crises. We want our state to progress under the leadership of Gov. Fubara that is committed to driving development across the state.

“We are currently witnessing a political tsunami where people organically come out on their own to celebrate and declare their support for the governor,” she said.

Semenitari said that the thanksgiving service were wholly funded by the people and at no expense to the state government, demonstrating their love and support for Fubara.

Speaking, the Commissioner of Information in Rivers, Mr Joe Johnson said that hundreds of thousands of people across the state had attended the thanksgiving rallies.

According to him, the massive turnout was a reflection of the people’s confidence in the governor’s ability to usher in development and alleviate suffering in the state.

“People and doubters are beginning to discover for themselves that Gov. Fubara is the best thing to have happened to people of the state.

“This mammoth crowds, including traditional rulers and clergies participating, symbolises the residents’ trust in the governor to bring an end to years of hardship and oppression in Rivers.

“The overwhelming support shown during these events, in spite Gov. Fubara’s disassociation from funding them, underscores the widespread admiration and endorsement he enjoys,” Johnson said. (NAN)

By Desmond Ejibas