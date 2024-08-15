Fubara swears in 5 new commissioners, 2 special advisers

Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, has sworn in five new commissioners and two special advisers to serve in the state executive council.

By Precious Akutamadu



Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, has sworn in five new commissioners and two special advisers to serve in the state executive council.

The newly sworn in commissioners are Mr Ilamu Abua, Dr Roland Obed-Whyte, Mr Austin Nadozie, Mr Samuel Eyiba, and Dr Samuel Anya.

Sworn-in as special advisers were, Mr Forgive Amachree and Mr Achor Nna.

Speaking during the event, Fubara urged the new officers to work towards achieving the objectives of his administration.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment towards implementing projects that would have direct positive impacts on Rivers people.

“You are joining us to work towards meeting the expectations of Rivers people irrespective of the distractions,” he said.

The governor urged them to see their appointments as an opportunity to serve the state, and not an opportunity to make economic gains.

He further urged the new appointees to add value to the state executive council by contributing ideas that would promote good governance.

‘”Governance is about the provision of quality and people-oriented services. It is about improving the people’s quality of life.

“This administration remains focused and deeply determined to deliver on its responsibility.

“As a government, we are poised to justify the support we are receiving from our people,” he said.(NAN