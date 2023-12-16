Fubara promises sustained financial support to state-owned varsity



Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has said that his administration will continue to provide necessary financial support to strengthen the capacity of the state-owned university to rank one of the best in the country.

Fubara said this at the 35th convocation of the university in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

He said the support is necessary because “education serves as the cornerstone for a firm, equitable and progressive society that is desired of the state.

“Bear in mind that funding is a problem, not just to the university system but also to governance.

“But as you all know, education is the cornerstone of a firm, equitable and progressive society.

“Therefore, we will continue to do our best to finance our own university.

“Our commitment to make the university one of the best in this country is a target and a process we have just started today,” Fubara said.

He expressed delight with the result-oriented approach adopted by the university management in achieving the record of success being celebrated, including securing full accreditation for all its programmes, despite the challenges.

“Let me commend the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nlerum Okogbule, for his innovation, result-oriented approach to the administration of this university.

“Let me promise this university community that the grant approved but not released will be released by Monday, December 18.

“The essence of our commitment to education development is reflected in our 2024 budget where it received the third highest allocation,” the governor said.

He gave assurance that the available resourses would be disbursed fairly to address the university’s most critical challenges, including support for the full and effective development of the new campuses.

He also promised the provision of a stable power, the building of student hostels and effective CCTV coverage to enhance safety and security in the campuses.

In an address of welcome, the Vice Chancellor said that 6,326 graduands were conferred with first degrees, postgraduate diplomas, Masters and Doctor of Philosophy.

He said that all the 24 programmes in the university were fully accredited.

He also said that the university’s admission quota for medicine and surgery programme increased from 100 to 200 students.

“That of nursing and midwifery also increased from 50 to 100 and all its four satellite campuses in good operation,” Okgbule said.

In a remark, the Chancellor of the University, Justice Sidi Muhammad I, who is also the Emir of Lafia Bare-Bari and Chairman of Nassarawa State Council of Chiefs, demanded adequate funding of tertiary institutions in the country.

According to him, the measure would help to strengthen and enable them to undertake researches that would address development needs. (NAN)

By Precious Akutamadu

