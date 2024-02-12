Fubara mourns Herbert Wigwe

Monday, February 12, 2024
By Favour Lashem
Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of  Rivers State, on Sunday expressed shock and sadness at the news of the demise of Dr Herbert Wigwe, his wife Chizoba, son and others in a helicopter crash in California,U.S.

Fubara in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by Mr Boniface Onyedi, Senior Special Assistant on Media, described the incident as a “monumental disaster”.

Fubara, on behalf of his family, the state government and people of Rivers State commiserated with the Wigwe family over the incident.

Fubara consoled the family, saying they should be comforted by God’s assurances of His love and outpouring of global sympathy on the pain and loss.

According to Fubara, there are no words to convey how terrible these losses are, the state and indeed Nigeria will miss an unassuming, iconic and accomplished illustrious son of Isiokpo in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“Rivers State and the nation are in tears  because it would be difficult to understand this sweeping loss of a family,  involving a strong pillar, accomplished banker and philanthropist with tentacles in the education sector,” the governor said.

Fubara noted that the prestigious Wigwe University,  which Dr Wigwe pioneered must not be allowed to die.

“Dr Herbert Wigwe rose to become one of the most outstanding African financial sector leaders and global figure,  who superintended over the impressive growth of the Access Bank Group.

“He also established the Wigwe University in Isiokpo, the headquarters of Ikwerre Local Government Area, with a 60 per cent local and 40 per cent expatriate faculty population,” Fubara said.(NAN)

