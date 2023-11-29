Fubara launches Armed Forces Emblem with N30m

Gov. Siminilaye Fubara of Rivers, on behalf of the State government, on Wednesday launched the Armed Forces Emblem with N30 million, and promised to redeem previous financial pledges made to the ex-servicemen.

Fubara disclosed this on Wednesday during the 2024 Armed Forces Emblem Appeal Fund launch at Government house in Port Harcourt.

Fubara, in a statement issued to newsmen by Mr Boniface Onyedi, his Senior Special Assistant on Media, expressed appreciation to the war veterans, both fallen and living, for making invaluable sacrifices that kept Nigeria a united country.

He said his administration would improve personal economic well-being of the people, ensure a peaceful environment and boost the economy of the state.

Fubara noted that President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda was instructive because it was directed at restoring lost hope by improving the economy and enhancing the general well-being of Nigerians.

He assured that his administration would be committed to the renewed hope agenda to alleviate poverty and suffering of the people.

Fubara urged the legionnaires to liaise with the office of the Secretary to the Rivers State Government to finalize the list of the children of legionaries to be employed into the state civil service, with each local government area represented.

In his address, Dr Danagogo Tammy, Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), said that war veterans, fallen and living, had shown great love in defending the territorial sovereignty of Nigeria and ensuring that its citizenry live in peace.

Danagogo urged Nigerians to reciprocate the gesture of the Patriots by supporting and appreciating their heroic efforts to the country.

He noted that the support would inspire them to do more and cushion the pains that they had suffered, as well as give succour to the surviving members of the families of those who had paid the supreme price.

“We, therefore, call for your support now and always, so that the labours of these selfless compatriots, shall not be in vain.

“I invite you all to donate to the cause of these veterans, their widows and families. If you can give cash, let it create impact. If you can offer prayers, let it be effective. If it is job, let it be sustaining,” Danagogo said.

On his part, Chairman, Rivers State Command of Nigerian Legion, Rev. Canon Charles Hart, stated that the emblem appeal launch kick-starts the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.

Hart, who is also the Area Controller General (ACG), said that the celebration was to honour military officers who had paid the supreme price while enthroning and sustaining peace, unity, freedom and protection of Nigeria.

He recalled that in January 2023, the State government had promised the legion a grant of N100 million as welfare support, which is yet to be released to them.

He appealed for generous financial support, lamenting that due to lack of funds, 50 students currently on the legion’s scholarship scheme, risked dropping out of school.

By Precious Akutamadu. (NAN)

