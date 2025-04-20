Fubara extends Easter greetings to Rivers people

The suspended Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has extended warm Easter greetings to the people of Rivers, urging them to continue supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

By Precious Akutamadu

Fubara made the remark in a statement issues by his Press Secretary, Mr Nelson Chukwudi, in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

According to him, Easter is a sacred season of reconciliation and unity, a time when the peace of Christ dwelt richly in the heart; restoring relationships; comforting the afflicted; feeding the hungry, and healing the brokenhearted.

Fubara emphasised the importance of peace, unity, and collective action in achieving transformation and progress in the state.

“Let us not lose sight of our collective strength, the transformation we all desire is achievable when we act together as one people under God, committed to peace, unity, and progress.

“Therefore, I call on the good people of Rivers to continue to support and align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of our dear President Bola Tinubu, while looking forward to a better tomorrow,” he said.

Fubara said that he was still committed to delivering good governance to the people of Rivers.

He prayed for the blessings of peace, love; good health; and renewed strength for the people of Rivers and beyond, as they celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. (NAN)