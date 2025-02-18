Fubara commends IGP for donating gunboats to police in Rivers

Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, has commended the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun for donating six operational gunboats to the police command in the state.

Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, has commended the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun for donating six operational gunboats to the police command in the state.

Fubara made the commendation while inaugurating the gunboats at the Marine Police Division, Abonnema wharf, Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, Fubara stated that the I-G’s gesture was a step in the right direction.

He said that the gunboats would tremendously support the campaign against crime and insecurity along the waterways.

“On behalf of the state government and the good people of Rivers, I commend the Federal Government and the police authorities for this gesture.

“Security is a cardinal aspect of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Bola Tinubu-led government, Nigerians are seeing it at work already,” he said.

The governor said that his administration would continue to collaborate with the police and other law enforcement agencies to promote peace and security.

He urged the police command in the state to focus more on peace and security in the interest of the wellbeing of the people.

“On our part, we shall continue to support security agencies to perform their roles as agents of peace, law and order.

“We commend the police for being very proficient in the discharge of their duties, we urge you to keep the bar high,” he said

In his speech, Egbetokun, stated that the gunboats where provided to ‘enhance effective policing of the waterways’ through prevention, apprehension and prosecution of maritime offenders.

Represented by Muhammed Ali, Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Operations, Police Headquarters, Abuja, Egbetokun, urged Nigerians to always support the police in order to ensure optimal service delivery.

He said that the campaign against crime and insecurity in the country was the collective duty of citizenry.

“Security is a shared responsibility through unity, vigilance, and collaboration, we will ensure that Rivers state and the Niger Delta is free from the clutches of criminal elements,” he stated.

He urged the force’s maritime division to ensure good maintenance culture in the usage of the vessels.(NAN)