The Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps has in a quick response to a distress call, rescued passengers by arresting a drunk driver who was spotted driving so recklessly in such a manner that could lead to road traffic crashes.

According to Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the drunk driver was arrested in Kyakyama, Ogere, Ogun State at about 1335HRS when the Sector Commander received a distress call from a passenger who noticed the dangerous way the driver of the vehicle she boarded was driving.

The passenger, one Mrs Matina reported that few minutes into their journey, they noticed that the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol which prompted the passengers to caution him against his recklessness. She revealed that it was when the driver refused to hid to the warning from all the passengers that the passengers got the FRSC call line from the internet and hurriedly put the call through to the FRSC for rescue.

Kazeem stated that upon receiving the call, the Sector Commander ordered a patrol team from RS2.24 Ogere Unit Command immediately to effect the arrest of the driver and ensure the impoundment of the vehicle, which was reported to be a white colour Toyota Hiace bus with the registration details: FKJ 991 YA.

Upon arrest and impoundment of the vehicle, the driver was subjected to BAC test and the result was 0.18%, which is extremely higher than the 0.05% permissible by road traffic regulations.

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi while thanking the passengers, expressed joy over their bravery. He noted that the conduct did not only prove that they were observant enough to discover the recklessness of the driver, but also proves that that Nigerians are also courageous to report dangerous road use behaviour.

He therefore called on the motoring public to emulate the actions of the passengers, emphasising that road safety is a collective responsibility and every body’s business. As such all road users must play their role to ensure their own safety and that of other road users.

He also said that the FRSC toll free numbers 122 is always available 24/7 for emergency and prompt rescue services.

