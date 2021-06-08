Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi, said the corps would continue to advocate the use of bicycles as alternative means of transportation in the state.

The Sector Commander said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Bauchi.

Abdullahi also explained that the use of non-motorised transport, especially bicycles, would reduce the number of road crashes in the state and in Nigeria as a whole.

He added that the use of bicycles by residents of the state would also reduce road traffic gridlock as well as ensuring durability of the roads.

The FRSC boss explained that the United Nations used the 3rd UN World Bicycle Day to reemphasise the benefits of using bicycles as an alternative source of transportation.

NAN reports that the 3rd UN World bicycle Day, which was celebrated on June 3 had the theme: ‘Cycling for Healthy Living.’

The commander who urged the people of the state to consider the use of bicycles as an alternative means of transportation, said it had enormous health benefits.

“Government at all levels should revive the bicycle loan as enshrined in the Nigeria Civil Service rules.

“Use of bicycle will improve world health status, it will reduce road traffic crashes, it will boost the economic growth of the nation as well as ensure road durability in the state and the country at large.

“The FRSC will continue to advocate improved use of bicycles in Bauchi state and in the country by Nigerians.

“Ride bicycle for live, healthy environment and economic prosperity,” said the sector commander.

Abdullahi also advised the motoring public to always obey the traffic rules and regulations, adding that the corps would not relent in its campaign to make the people know about the dangers of ignoring the rules. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

