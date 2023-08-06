FRSC Wins NUJ FCT Correspondents Chapel Football Tournament, beats FHC 6-5 on penalty

By Haruna Salami

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday emerged the winner of a maiden edition of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Correspondents Chapel’s three-day football tournament.

Safety Shooters defeated Federal High Court (FHC) 6-5 on penalty to emerge the winner after the game ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Meanwhile, NUJ President Christopher Isiguzo led FCT Correspondents Chapel’s team defeated Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) 3-2 in a keenly contested novelty match played shortly after the final.

The Special Guest of Honor and Corps Marshal Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu who was represented by the Corps’ Public Education Officer Bisi Kazeem commended NUJ Correspondents Chapel for her efforts in organizing the tournament.

He described the sporting activity by the media as a step in the right direction said the importance of sport in the country cannot be overemphasized.

Bisi said “This collaboration is not just beginning, it started sometime in 2019. I remember very vividly we had the finals in one secondary school in zone three and we won that year too”.

“When you talk about collaboration, I think apart from our stakeholders that are union members, we want to give it to the journalists having been one of our major stakeholders, who have been propagating our deals. When you look at our functions, you will see we have a function known as public education that is out to educate the motorists on how to best use our roads. Without the media there is no how we can achieve this function very effectively. So, we want to say thank for being there always criticizing us constructively and exposing us to a lot of publicity”.

“Talking about sports, you remember that sometime in 2017 we started walking jogging with one of the immediate past Corps Marshals, that is Osita Chidoka; so we take sports very seriously. This collaboration will continue as far as you continue to call us, we will continue to collaborate with you”, he added.

In his remarks, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Christopher Isiguzo commended the leadership of the NUJ, FCT Correspondents Chapel, describing the tournament as “the first of its kind”.

He said “this exercise organised by the Correspondent Chapel is the first time and it simply goes to show the kind of leadership we have in the chapel”.

“The leadership believes in coming out with wonderful initiative, executing them and they are this successful. So, I must have to congratulate the Correspondents leadership for putting this together”

” At this time I want to congratulate the participating teams in this three day competition which started from Thursday till today. They have, to a very large extent, demonstrated the spirit of sportsmanship while engaging in this competition.

“Indeed, it is so exciting that journalists can come together to exercise. Often we work round the clock and hardly have time to unwind. The other participating teams are always equally busy, but today it is good we all abandoned our work to engage in this periodic exercise”, he added.

While commending the NUJ correspondents chapel for winning the novelty match against the Nigeria Bar Association NBA, he said there is no victor, no vanquish

Also speaking at the event Veteran Journalist and Managing Editor Northern Region The Nation Newspaper, Yusuf Alli praised the FCT NUJ Correspondents Chapel for a good job.

Alli described the outing as the first of its kind and looked forward to another interesting tournament in the future.

Earlier the Chairman NUJ, FCT Correspondents, Mr. Jide Oyekunle said the tournament was not tailored to make winning the overall aim, but to further boost and strengthen friendly relationships among the participating organizations in the interest of the country.

He said there is a need to leverage on sporting activities to bridge gaps and align interests across board for the purpose of better working relationships.

“Today marks a milestone in the history of our Union with the successful hosting of our 3-Day Football Tournament as part of activities to formally unveil our football team ” TEAM CORRESPONDENTS “

“In the course of carrying out our statutory responsibilities, we cross each other’s paths by commission or omission, which at times may have resulted in misunderstanding and bickering.

“This event will further promote the working relationship, collaboration and synergy among the participating organizations.

“For us at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, we have played the game and we have succeeded teaching other participating organizations the rudiments, principles and fundamentals of soccer”

Highlight of the event includes presentation of the trophies and medals to the winning team and sponsors, inauguration of “TEAM CORRESPONDENTS”, presentation of customized jersey to the NUJ President and others.

However, the three days tournament which kicked off on Thursday saw, NDLEA winning NOA by one nil. Others results on group stage include; NPF 3-0 NMA, FRSC 1-0 NUJ, FHC 2-0 NBA,

FHC defeated NDLEA 2-0 to set up the final against FRSC who also defeated NPF 3-2 on penalty after the game ended 1-1 in regulation time

The tournament was sponsored by Barrister Pelumi Olajengbesi (Managing Partner Law Corridor ), Julius Berger Nigeria, TI’ Bilon Construction, OrderPaper, Red Cross, FCT FA, FCTA , Hypeplug, GMW Insurance Brokers Ltd, A New Thing International Foundation and Ti’. Bilon Healthcare Foundation

