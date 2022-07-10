FRSC will Prosecute under-age drivers in Katsina

Abdullahi Shugaba

Mr. Ali Sule, Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Katsina said that the corp’s mobile court will try any under-age child caught driving in the state.

Sule disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Katsina.

“The agency will view the act as a serious offence to see any under-age child driving on high ways in the state.

“If we catch any under-age, we will hand him or her over to mobile court to be prosecuted,” he said.

The commander advised parents to desist from allowing their children to drive cars on high ways.

Meanwhile, the commander urged drivers to ensure perfect condition of their vehicles during rainy seasons.

According to him, they should ensure that the wipers, tyres and lightnings are all in perfect conditions to ensure visibility in the rainy season.

Sule urged them to also stick to stipulated speed limit while driving.(NAN)

