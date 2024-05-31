FRSC will prosecute errant drivers — Corps Marshal

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) will prosecute errant drivers who beat up and knock down patrol operatives on active duty.

The Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, made this known in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide on Thursday in Abuja.

The FRSC boss condemned the recent knockdown of an arresting Marshal on the Kaduna-Doka road on May 29.

Mohammed who, was disturbed by the rising cases of assaults and attacks on patrol operatives directed holistic investigation and immediate prosecution of the recalcitrant driver of the truck.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vehicle, a Dangote Truck with registration number TAK 818 SB, was conveying salt from Dangote factory in Kano enroute Lagos state when he knocked down the Operative and absconded.

NAN reports that it took the combined efforts of the Military, Nigeria Police Force and FRSC patrol team to pursue and apprehend the driver who was at large.

In view of the devastating impact of these knockdowns, the corps marshal has reiterated the resolve of the FRSC to deepen existing collaborations between the Corps and the Judiciary speedy prosecution of erring drivers.

“Recall that in recent times a number of personnel of the corps have lost their lives as a result of assaults, knockdown and unprovoked attacks.

“The corps is committed to ensuring that adequate justice is served, “he said.(NAN)

By Ibironke Ariyo