FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer in Kaduna, ACM Godwin Omiko, says he will not tolerate the packing of passengers on car trunks.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday in Kaduna, Omiko also said that strategies had been put in place to deal with motorists who flout road rules and regulations.

He explained that passengers taken in car trunks stood very high chances of losing their lives in road crashes.

“I have assumed the new leadership of the zone; I will continue and advance on what my predecessor have achieved in order to take FRSC to greater heights.

“Those people carried in booths are not firewood; they are not luggage; they are human beings and their lives must be protected; carrying of people inside car booths must stop henceforth.

“We will make sure the roads are safe and free to enable people and vehicles to move from one point to the other without stress; human beings must be treated with dignity,’’ Omiko said.

He noted that the FRSC would continue with its rescue activities in cases of road crashes.

“We will also continue to partner with other sister agencies like the police, the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority and other stakeholders.

“I am here to work for the people, to coordinate the activities of Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states which are my areas of jurisdiction,’’ Omiko said.

He urged motorists to obey rules and regulations guiding the use of road.

“Do not drink and drive; don’t use the phone while driving, avoid overloading and ensure strict obedience to traffic officers,’’ he admonished.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until his appointment as the Zonal Commanding Officer RS1, Omiko was the deputy commandant of FRSC Command and Staff College in Udi, Enugu state.

He also served as the Corps Secretary at the FRSC headquarters in Abuja and Sector Commander in Kogi, Imo, Taraba and Gombe State. (NAN)

