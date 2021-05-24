FRSC will not tolerate carrying of passengers in car trunks – Official

FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer , ACM Godwin Omiko, says he will not tolerate the packing of passengers car trunks.

Speaking with newsmen Monday , Omiko also said that strategies had been put in place deal with motorists who flout road rules and regulations.

He explained that passengers taken in car trunks stood very high chances of losing their lives in road crashes.

“I have assumed the new leadership of the zone; I will continue and advance what my predecessor have achieved in order take FRSC greater heights.

“Those people carried in booths are not firewood; they are not luggage; they are beings and their lives must be protected; carrying of people inside car booths must stop henceforth.

“We will make sure the roads are safe and free enable people and vehicles move from one point the other without stress; beings must be treated with dignity,’’ Omiko said.

He noted that the FRSC would continue with its rescue activities in of road crashes.

“We will also continue to partner with other sister agencies like the police, the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority and other stakeholders.

“I am here to for the people, to coordinate the activities of Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states which are my areas of jurisdiction,’’ Omiko said.

He urged motorists to obey rules and regulations guiding the use of road.

“Do not drink and drive; don’t use the phone while driving, avoid overloading and ensure strict obedience to traffic officers,’’ he admonished.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until his appointment as the Zonal Commanding Officer RS1, Omiko was the deputy commandant of FRSC Command and Staff College in Udi, Enugu state.

He also served as the Corps Secretary at the FRSC headquarters in Abuja and Commander in Kogi, Imo, Taraba and Gombe State. (NAN)

