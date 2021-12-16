FRSC will continue to sustain safety on highways – Boboye

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has said that the corps would continue to sustain safety on highways across the country.

Oyeyemi disclosed this at the side-line of the 4th quarter 2021 Zonal Management Retreat for FRSC Senior officers from Osun, Oyo and Ondo, in Osogbo on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the Retreat was `Road Safety – Best Practice in a Challenging Socio-Economic Environment’.

Represented by Mr Ignus Omeje, Assistant Corps Marshal, Oyeyemi said: “The corps will continue to embrace road safety global best practices in its operational strategies.

“Today the corps strives to reduce fatalities and severities due to crashes and it is the call of the corps to enforce measures to control the virus speed.”

According to him, the FRSC has clear vision and strategies and expects fresh ideas from the participants to enhance safety on roads.

Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, represented by his Special Adviser on Works and Transport, Mr Olatoke Olaniyan, said the retreat was timely in view of the ember months.

He said it would help to reposition the corps for effective and efficient operations.

Earlier, the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdulrasheed Olabomi, commended the FRSC for keeping the roads safe and urged them to exhibit professionalism in the discharge of their duties, in line with global best practices. (NAN)

