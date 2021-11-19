FRSC will aggressively enforce traffic regulations in Kaduna — Commander

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna State Sector Command, said it would work with strategic stakeholders, pursue public enlightenment programmes and aggressively enforce traffic rules and regulations in the state.

The Sector Commander, Hafiz Mohammed, made the pledge a media briefing as part of the activities to commemorate the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Crash Victims.

Mohammed called on the public to pay special attention to their personal safety while driving.

“I urge members of the public to show concern for the plight of victims of road traffic crashes and their families, friends and loved ones suffer by avoiding infractions that could undermine their safety.

According to him, the briefing is to formally flag off the weeklong activities to mark the day.

He noted that the day was first marked in 1993 by a UK-based road charity group by the name Road Peace.

It was meant to promote issues of road safety and impact of road accidents on people nationally and internationally.

The activities this year will highlight issues of road safety, loss of precious lives and economic losses as a result of road accidents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of 2021 commemoration “ACT for low Speeds/Act for Low Speed Streets.

He said the theme was carefully chosen to enable people to reflect on the sanctity of life and most especially to enlighten the road users on the dangers of over-speeding.

He said the corps would visit Barau Dikko Specialist Hospital on Nov. 20 to commiserate with accident victims. (NAN)

