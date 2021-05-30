The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has warned members of the public who are fond of using government registration number plates in their vehicles to commit crime to desist from such act in order not to face the wrath of the law.

Mr Umar Ahmed, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday,in Ota, Ogun.

Ahmed said FRSC personnel had arrested drivers of para-military vehicles, commercial bus drivers, drivers of government, state and local government vehicles, among others, who violated traffic regulations as well as those who used government registration number plates in disguise.

“Any offender who violated government registration number plates or any impounded vehicles would be handed over to the police for further investigation.” he said.

Ahmed added that the FRSC personnel would continue to enforce traffic rules and regulations, and ensure sanity and safety of lives and property on the roads.

The sector Commander also reiterated FRSC’s commitment to partner with all sister agencies to tackle crime rate in the state. (NAN)

