FRSC warns public against the use of government registration number plates

May 30, 2021



The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has warned members of the public who are fond of government registration number plates in their vehicles to commit crime to desist from such act in order to face the wrath of the law.

Mr Umar Ahmed, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday,in Ota, Ogun.

Ahmed said FRSC had arrested drivers of para-military vehicles, commercial bus drivers, drivers of government, and vehicles, among others, who violated traffic regulations as well as those who used government registration number plates in disguise.

“Any offender who violated government registration number plates or any impounded vehicles would be handed to the for further .” he said.

Ahmed added that the FRSC would continue to enforce traffic rules and regulations, and ensure sanity and safety of lives and property on the .

The sector Commander also reiterated FRSC’s partner with all sister agencies to tackle crime in the . (NAN)

