FRSC warns public against patronizing unauthorized number plate vendors

October 30, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



Pursuant to the primary role played by the Safety Corps in advancing national security through rigorous intelligence gathering linked to its National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS) among others, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has for the umpteenth time, warned the motoring public to desist from patronizing touts and unauthorized vendors when processing and obtaining their vehicle number plates.

This warning, according to the Corps Public Officer, Bisi Kazeem came following reliable intelligence gotten from the ongoing nationwide clampdown on the rising cases unauthorized number plates in circulation.

The special operation has so far revealed that a number the motoring public are completely ignorant the implications using unauthorized number plates, hence their continuous patronage of touts for their vehicle registration and identification processes.

The Corps who made this public explained FRSC as a custodian critical national intelligence infrastructure has overtime admonished the public to always go through appropriate authorities when obtaining their vehicle number plates, because a proper vehicle registration is not only a catalyst to safety, but national security; and the Corps is not ready to allow any user become an instrument for the breach laws and order guiding vehicle operation in the country.

Buttressing this further, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi , Corps Marshal, FRSC was quoted as saying; “The relevance the National Vehicle Scheme in enhancing national security cannot be over emphasised this critical time our national development, as such, vehicle owners must endeavour to ensure that when registering their vehicles, the appropriate channel is religiously followed and third party involvement should be completely avoided in all aspect vehicle registration”

Accordingly, all Number Plates produced by the Road Safety Corps can only be obtained by vehicle owners from the Motor Licensing Authorities the various States and the FCT. “Anything outside this makes you vulnerable to obtaining fake and unauthorsied vehicle identification and such vehicles can not be captured in the NVIS portal,” he warned.

