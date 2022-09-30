FRSC warns politicians against flouting traffic rules

By Ige Adekunle

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, has warned politicians in the state against flouting traffic rules and regulations, as the campaigns for the 2023 elections kick off.

The FRSC Ogun Sector Commander, Mr Ahmed Umar, made the appeal in an interview with a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota, Ogun.

Umar, while reacting to the lifting of the ban on political campaigns stressed the need for politicians to obey traffic rules while moving from place to place.

He said that the appeal had become necessary to ,reduce road traffic crashes.

“We are appealing to politicians to obey traffic rules and regulations, as road crashes are not a respecter of personalities.

“The FRSC urges politicians not to endanger their own lives and those of their followers as we do not want to record casualties or unnecessary deaths during the campaign period,“ he said.

Umar said that anyone who ran foul of traffic rules was susceptible to being involved in a road crash.

While urging politicians to be law abiding, he said FRSC and Police personnel would be out to enforce traffic rules. (NAN)

