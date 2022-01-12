FRSC warns personnel against sharp practices

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ore Unit Command, has warned its personnel against any form of sharp practices in the discharge of their duties.

The FRSC Unit Commander, Sikiru Alonge, gave the warning while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ore, Ondo State.

He said that sharp practices such as receiving gratifications from erring motorists were against the core values of the corps and would be a dent on its image.

Alonge advised the personnel to ensure they were fair, friendly, lawful and professional in the discharge of their duties.

He also advised them to engage in attitudinal change and public enlightenment, rather than enforcing the law with anger.

“As we are in a new year, I will warn our personnel not to engage in any form of sharp practices in the discharge of their lawful duties.

“Personnel must always be professional as the Corps Marshal tells us all the time that any form of sharp practices is inimical to the core values of the corps.

“The high command frowns at all forms of sharp practices and anyone caught will have himself to blame,” Alonge said.

He urged the personnel to ensure they guard against anything that would bring the corps’ high command and the unit command to disrepute. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

