FRSC warns officers against bribery, corruption in Kebbi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kebbi has warned its officers to refrain from unscrupulous acts such as extortion of motorists that could tarnish the image of organisation.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Danasabe Lawal-Shehu, gave the warning during an inspection visit to the Zuru Emirate and Jega Units of the corps on Thursday.

Lawal-Shehu said that his visit to the units was to convey the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi’s message of commiseration on the recent death of three Marshals of Ijebu-Ode Unit caused by lightning.

He advised the officers to shun bribery and all other vices, saying they should be courteous and civil to motorists and the general public while performing their duties.

The sector commander reminded them to be mindful of the Mantra of the Corps which was consultation, reward and punishment.

He warned those abstaining from work to desist from it, saying that their disobedience would no longer be tolerated.

Receiving Lawal-Shehu in his palace, the Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammadu Sani-Sami, pledged the support of the emirate council to the FRSC.

Sani-Sami, represented by the Chairman, Zuru Emirate Council, Alhaji Umar Isah, urged the corps to impound vehicles that have no valid registration documents and driver’s licence.

“These acts cause a loss of revenue to the state, and the country at large,” he said.

Also, the Chairman, Zuru Local Government Council, Alhaji Mohammad Kabir, pledged to support FRSC unit in the area.

Kabir promised that the Koko- Dabai Road would soon be fixed as Gov. Atiku Bagudu, had discussed it with the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola.

Also in Jega, the Chairman of Jega Local Government Area, Alhaji Shehu Marshal, informed the sector commander that efforts were in place to get a better office space for FRSC in the area. (NAN)

