FRSC warns motorists plying Idiroko road against night traveling

July 1, 2021



The Federal Safety (FRSC), Idiroko Unit Command has warned motorists plying the area to shun night traveling to crashes.

Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, Idiroko Unit Commander gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ota, Ogun.

Olaluwoye said that the warning had become necessary due to undue activities of smugglers on Idiroko and its environs.

He said that night traveling dangerous as it would difficult to get people to rescue accident victims when and if it occurs.

He also said that it would difficult getting assistance when vehicles broke down at night and sometimes result to attack by armed robbers.

“The FRSC urges motorists, especially those around Idiroko axis to stay wherever they are as from 6:00p.m it is longer safe to travel from 7:00p.m upward.

“In , motorists should ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before putting them on the ,’’ he said.

The unit commander stressed the need for motorists to exercise patience and take thing easy as well as adhere strictly to traffic regulations to avoid mishaps.

Olaluwoye reiterated the ’ commitment safety of lives and properties by embarking on more enlightenment to educate the public on safety. (NAN)

