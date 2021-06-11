FRSC warns motorists against use of unauthorised government number plates

 The Road Safety (FRSC) has warned that  vehicles with  unauthorised government number plates  attached to them  will,  henceforth, be impounded and their drivers prosecuted accordingly.

Mr Olusegun Aladenika, Ore Unit Commander, gave the  warning speaking with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ore, Ondo State.

Aladenika said that some were fond   indulging  in  the use vehicle number plates  belonging to  either the or state  governments  to perpetrate crimes in the society.

He warned motorists who indulge in such a  hineous act to desist from it as it would not be business as usual.

According to him, erring drivers will be arrested and prosecuted as well as have their vehicles impounded.

“We have found out that now hide under the guise using either state or government number plates to perpetrate crimes.

“Any vehicle found not to have a corresponding or authorised government number plate will be impounded and the drivers arrested and prosecuted.

“We will do our best to ensure highways are safe travellers and other road users,” Aladenika said.

He, however, appealled to the public to give reliable information to the FRSC or the police on  those suspected to be using  unauthorised government number plates on their vehicles.

He said that apprehending such would help  rid  the society of bad elements.

 Aladenika also urged motorists to always obey all traffic rules and regulations safety of lives and property.(NAN)

