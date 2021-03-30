FRSC warns motorists against drunk driving during Easter

Idiroko Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, has warmed motorists against drunk driving and reckless driving to avert mishaps during Easter celebration.

Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, Idiroko Commander of FRSC, gave warning in an interview with News Agency of (NAN) , in Ota, Ogun.

NAN that Christians will be celebrating this year’s Good Friday on April 2 and Easter on April 5.

Olaluwoye said warning had become necessary as drunk and reckless driving had contributed to some of road crashes that claimed many lives in state.

The Commander admonished motorists against drunk driving during Easter celebration as breathalyzer had been provided for the of corps who would be on the highways to test any erring drivers.

“The FRSC would like to sound a note of warning to drivers who are fond of taken alcohol while driving, because anyone caught will face the wrath of the law.

“We are not going to fold our hands and allow motorists to on nefarious act that could endanger road users or lead to unnecessary loss of lives.

“The FRSC will do everything possible within its powers during the Easter to ensure that people get to their various destinations safely,” he said.

Olaluwoye said the would be on the highways to monitor and control traffic to ensure sanity as well as check the excesses of motorists.

The Unit Commander, however, cautioned against wrongful overtaking and to refrain from flouting traffic rules and regulations in order to stem crashes during the Easter celebration. (NAN)

