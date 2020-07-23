FRSC vows to prosecute traffic offenders, as mobile court convicts 359 in Plateau, Nasarawa

Share the news













The new Zonal Commanding Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in charge of Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States, Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode Olagunju, has vowed to prosecute erring motorists in the Zone to improve safety situation on the roads.

He stated this when Mobile Courts constituted by the Corps convicted 359 traffic offenders between 26 June and 21 July, 2020, in Plateau and Nasarawa states.

According to a statement by the Acting Zonal Public Education Officer, Deputy Route Commander Terry Hoomlong, made available to Newsdiaryonline on Thursday, “a total of 408 traffic offenders were arrested by the FRSC Operatives and arraigned before eight Magistrate Courts in the two states.

“Fifty out of the 408 arraigned were discharged and acquitted. The Convicts were given between two to six months jail terms but were however given the options of fines ranging between two to ten thousand naira.

“In RS4.1 Plateau, a total of 117 traffic offenders were convicted with 121 offences by Magistrate Godswill Longs, while in RS4.3 Nasarawa, a total of 242 traffic offenders were convicted by Magistrates Abimbola Buzi, Joy Farouk, Victoria Isiaku, Abundaga Habila and Gwahimba Vincent.

“The most prevalent offences were overloading, Speed Limit Violation, Tyre Violation, Driving and Vehicle Licence Violations. Others include Seat Belt, Windscreen and Motorcycle Helmet Violations,” the statement reads.

Olagunju admonished motorists to be careful and maintain their vehicles as well as imbibe good driving culture at all times.

“Drivers should ensure that their tyres and wipers are in good condition while they avoid overloading their vehicles. Motorists should always fasten their seat belts and passengers shouls always caution their drivers whenever they attempt to break traffic rules and regulations,” Olagunju said.

On assumption of office in his new area of jurisdiction, the Zonal Commanding Officer, while addressing the staff, warned them to shun extortion as he has in place monitoring mechanism to fish out the corrupt ones and get them punished in line with the extant rules.

He called on all staff to be dedicated to their duties, be disciplined, shun rumour mongering and be civil to the members of the public while discharging their duties.

Stressing further, Olagunju admonished staff to abide by the COVID-19 Protocols such as regular washing of hands with running water and soap and the use of sanitizers, use of facemasks and social distancing.

He equally pointed out that hard working staff and Commands would be rewarded while those violating the Operational Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures would be sanctioned accordingly.

He also enjoined all the Commanding Officers in the Zone to be creative in evolving Strategies and Initiatives to reduce the rate of Road Traffic Crashes and fatalities in the Zone.

