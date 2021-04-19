The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ogun command, has advised tanker owners to comply with minimum safety standards required by the law to avoid unnecessary mishaps on the highway.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, in Ota, Ogun.



Umar enjoined tanker owners to be law abiding and ensure that their vehicles were properly inspected by tanker farm officials at the depots before putting them on the roads.

“They should conform to safety standards as required by law for them to carry such liquid cargos.

“In addition, they need to have recommended fire extinguisher so as to reduce havoc during crash,” he said.



The sector commander also urged them to install safety valve on their vehicles so that the content could be transferred to other vehicles when accident occurs.

Umar equally advised them to ensure that their vehicles were road worthy and drivers should have valid national drivers’ license to minimise damages when crash happens.



He said FRSC personnel would be deployed to depots where tankers load consignments to ensure that they conformed to minimum safety standards in order to check incessant case of tanker crashes.



The sector commander reiterated the FRSC’s commitment to continue to deploy officials to the highways for routine patrol to check whether the tanker owners conform to minimum safety standards as required by law. (NAN)

