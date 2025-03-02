FRSC urges public to avoid fuel scooping, mixed loading

By Thompson Yamput

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the general public against fuel scooping and mixed loading in Kogi State.

Mr Odogiyon Moses, Deputy Corps Commander and Head of Operations at the FRSC Kogi Sector Command in Lokoja, issued the warning on Saturday during a town hall meeting organised by the FRSC and NURTW in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, which has the theme “Dangers of Night Driving, Mixed Loading, Discourage Fuel Scooping, and Enhance Emergency Responses,” highlights the alarming risks associated with these unsafe practices.

Moses described the recent loss of lives and destruction caused by fuel scooping and mixed loading as “devastating.”

He stressed that unless both motorists and the general public took action to abandon these practices, more innocent lives would be at risk.

Moses recalled a recent tragedy in Lokoja, where nine people died, and 60 others were injured in an accident involving an articulated vehicle carrying both animals and humans.

He also advised motorists to avoid night journeys, as the necessary emergency responses were often unavailable during such accidents.

In response, the State NURTW Chairman, Alhaji Danladi Aliyu, expressed the union’s commitment to improving safety on the nation’s highways.

Speaking through the union’s State Secretary, Mr Usman Teslim, Aliyu described the town hall as “apt and timely,” especially given the poor condition of the roads.

Other officials and stakeholders also expressed their gratitude for the meeting, noting that it provided them with an opportunity to address concerns and ask questions about safety issues.(NAN)