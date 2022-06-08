FRSC urges Nigerians to embrace cycling for health living

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun Command, has advised residents of the state to embrace cycling for healthy living.

The Sector Commander, Mr Paul Okpe, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) on Wednesday, in Osogbo.

Okpe said the health benefits of non-motorised transportation cannot be overemphasised, adding that it contributed to good daily living .

He said the command had embarked on bicycle rally tagged: “Cycling for Earth and Humanity”, to commemorate the United Nations World Bicycle day on June 3, 2022.

According to him, the non-motorised transportation and its immense benefits to both mental and physical well being are enormous and cannot be ignored.

“I want to advice Osun residents to imbibe the habit of bicycle riding because of its advantages to our health,” he said.

Okpe enjoined stakeholders in the transport sector to motivate, encourage and enlighten the people on health benefits associated with bicycle riding.

NAN recalls that the United Nations (UN) recently observed 4th World Bicycle Day. (NAN )

