FRSC urges motorists to be more cautions as the rains set in

The Enugu State sector of the FRSC on Monday urged motorists to be more cautious on the roads as the rains set it in.

Its Sector Commander in the state, Mr Joseph Toby, said in Enugu that motorists would need to apply great sense of judgment during the rains as the roads would be slippery and visibility would be poor.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that motorists should also apply what he called “common sense’’ speed to avoid road crashes.

Toby explained “common sense’’ speed as the speed determined by the driver on a slippery road, taking into cognisance poor visibility and road worthiness of his or her vehicle.

According to him, poor visibility, bad road condition and vehicles not at optimal condition will naturally suggest to the driver to move at slow speed.

“Rainy season is the difficult season to ply the roads. Drivers should drive defensively and possibly travel below recommended speed limits.

“Drivers should not use roads with which they are unfamiliar during torrential rains or when the road is flooded,’’ he said.

Toby urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles were well-maintained and that they have good tyres that could have firm grip on the road.

He also advised on the need to have good lights and effective brake system.

He stressed the need for drivers and commuters alike to plan their journeys well in advance

The commander reminded travellers and motorists to plan their journeys on time, embark on the journeys early in the day and avoid night travels. (NAN)

