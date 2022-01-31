FRSC urges motorists to avoid distractions while driving

The Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has advised motorists against distractions when driving.

The FRSC Unit Commander in Kafanchan, Saraya Haruna, gave the advice on Monday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Haruna said some motorists were in the habit of eating or chatting with friends while driving, noting that such distractions could lead to accidents.

“We have a lot of distracted drivers on our roads; instead of them to concentrate on the driving you find them eating and making noise with friends in the car.

“Driving requires the full attention of the person behind the wheels, because once you lose concentration for a second anything can happen,’’ she added

She also cautioned drivers against taking psychoactive substances, which she said could alter their mental state and could also cause road crashes.

“While we record less crashes around our area, the only problem is that when they occur, they are usually fatal.

“This is especially so around Barde and Jagindi axis, towards Hawan Kigbo on your way to Jos,’’ Haruna said.

She advised road users to obey traffic rules and regulations at all times and cooperate with traffic officers in their best interests. (NAN)

