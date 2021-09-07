FRSC urges Enugu Govt. to establish road safety advisory council

September 7, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Federal Road Corps (FRSC) has urged the Enugu State Government establish a State Road Advisory Council (SARSAC).
The Sector Commander of FRSC, Enugu State Command, Mr Joseph Udoabba, made the request on Tuesday, when he visited the Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidi Aroh, in his office in Enugu.


Udoabba said the council would be of help in monitoring the busy vehicular movements the peak period of the “ember months”.
He said that SARSAC is an International Strategic Nigeria Road Ssfety Strategy II document domesticated in Nigeria as “Nigeria Road Document” and piloted by the Ministry of Budget and Planning.


According him, the council has been domesticated and inaugurated in different parts of the as well as some states of the federation.
Udoabba said the council is headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo the national level and the deputy the state level.


He said that other members of the council were drawn from the ministries of works, transport, health and other relevant ministries ensure of lives on the road and reduction in crashes.
Udoabba appealed for synergy with the government through the ministry of information for the inauguration of the committee and publicity for its activities the ember months.


Responding, the commissioner thanked FRSC for its efforts in ensuring on the roads, especially the ember months and festive periods.
He gave an assurance that the governor would be duly informed about the need urgently inaugurate the council in the state. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,