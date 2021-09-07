FRSC urges Enugu Govt. to establish road safety advisory council

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged the Enugu State Government to establish a State Road Safety Advisory Council (SARSAC).

The Sector Commander of FRSC, Enugu State Command, Mr Joseph Udoabba, made the request on Tuesday, when he visited the Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidi Aroh, in his office in Enugu.



Udoabba said the council would be of help in monitoring the busy vehicular movements during the peak period of the “ember months”.

He said that SARSAC is an International Strategic Nigeria Road Ssfety Strategy II document domesticated in Nigeria as “Nigeria Road Safety Document” and piloted by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.



According to him, the council has been domesticated and inaugurated in different parts of the country as well as some states of the federation.

Udoabba said the council is headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the national level and the deputy governors at the state level.



He said that other members of the council were drawn from the ministries of works, transport, health and other relevant ministries to ensure safety of lives on the road and reduction in crashes.

Udoabba appealed for synergy with the government through the ministry of information for the inauguration of the committee and publicity for its activities during the ember months.



Responding, the commissioner thanked FRSC for its efforts in ensuring safety on the roads, especially during the ember months and festive periods.

He gave an assurance that the governor would be duly informed about the need to urgently inaugurate the council in the state. (NAN)

