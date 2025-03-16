FRSC unveils renewed drivers’ safety package

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Adamawa has introduced a renewed drivers’ package to promote safety and professionalism on highways.

By Ibrahim Kado

Mr Yahaya Adikwu, the FRSC sector commander, revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Saturday.

He stated that the initiative aims to enhance the driving profession.

“The difference between drivers and pilots is packaging.

“A pilot presents himself professionally. When you board a plane, the pilot introduces himself, welcomes you, and provides flight details, including the journey duration,” he said.

Adikwu explained that the initiative had already begun with Adamawa Sunshine Transport Company.

He added that it would soon extend to the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and other unions.

“Drivers who adopt this renewed package will stand out and attract more passengers,” he stated.

He urged drivers to remain vigilant and take their profession seriously for their own safety and that of their passengers.

“Believe in yourself. You are responsible for your safety on the highway.

“Every other driver is a potential risk. Stay cautious and avoid dangers to reach your destination safely,” he advised. (NAN)