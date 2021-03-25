The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun on Thursday trained no fewer than 825 Special Marshals on reducing accidents on highways.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the capacity training and retraining workshop for the marshals was the first quarterly sectoral programme held at Ataoja Multi-Purpose Hall, Osogbo.

The Osun Sector Commander, Mrs Kudirat Ibrahim, said special marshals played key roles in sensitising road users and other stakeholders on the modalities of reducing road accidents.

Ibrahim said: “The training will further help the marshals to be more creative and also instrumental in reducing carnages on highways.

“I believe this capacity training and retraining workshop has alot to do when it comes to safety on highways.

“The voluntary marshals are essential instrument of the Corps who have dedicated their time and resources towards ensuring that the roads are safe to drive on.

“We shall continue to support them in achieving the core mandate of the commission, which is to protect lives and property on highways.

“And also to sensitise road users on the dangers of disobeying road traffic regulations.”

According to her, the 825 special marshals have learnt a lot and the purpose of retraining them is to awaken that zeal towards complementing the efforts of the Corps.

Ibrahim, therefore, charged them to be good ambassadors of the commission when voluntarily discharging their duties as special marshals.

In his remarks, Mr Ayo Ashafa , the Acting State Coordinator of the special marshals in the state, commended the sector commander for organising the training for the 825 special marshals.

“I believe such training will go a long way in helping the marshals to effectively discharge their voluntary service on highways.

“We have trained them to be more professional and always ready to input their ideas and initiatives that would move the command forward.

“We shall also strengthen our public enlightenment as marshals to ensure that accidents on highways within the zone are curtailed,” he said. (NAN)

