FRSC to start `ember’ months’ campaign in Ekiti on Oct.20

By Idowu Gabriel

Mr Olusola Joseph, the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC), Sector Commander in Ekiti, says the corps will start its public awareness on road safety for the `ember’ months on Oct.20.

Joseph said that the `ember’ months’ programme tagged: “Avoid Speeding, Overloading and Unsafe Tyre to Arrive Alive” would start officially in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Corps Commander, Mr Olajide Mogaji, on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

According to Joseph, the awareness is aimed at curbing the prevalence of road crashes, attendant deaths and injuries.

He said that the programme would take place at the popular Tosin Aluko Motor Park, Ado-Ekiti, by 11.00 a.m.

He said that the `ember’ periods were usually associated with higher vehicular and human movements which sometimes lead to crashes and deaths.

“The corps as a leading agency in road traffic administration and safety management is proactively putting in place measures to reduce crashes and deaths.

“The aim of this campaign is to reduce crashes and deaths on our major corridors, particularly within these last four months of the year,” he said.(NAN)

