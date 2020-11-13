FRSC to remember road traffic victims in Nasarawa

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nasarawa State Command, says it is set to mark the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims held annually on the third Sunday in November.
Mr Ahmad Mohammed, Nasarawa State FRSC Sector Commander, in a statement on Friday said that activities have been lined up for event.
According to Mohammed, the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is to remember those who died or were injured from road crashes and the plight of their loved ones who must cope with the consequences of their deaths or injuries.
“The Federal Road Safety Corps, as lead agency in road traffic management and administration, is organising a week-long series of activities for the commemoration.
“It will include Friday Juma’at prayers, hospital visitation to victims at Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital Lafia, Church service and public sensitisation campaigns in various media houses and motor parks across the state.
“However, these visitations are meant to preach road safety ideals to the general public with a view to inculcate safe driving culture and minimise crashes on our highways,” he said.
The sector commander called on all stakeholders and the general public to take advantage of the sensitive occasion to reflect, support and act with caution.
“As we remember these victims of road traffic crashes, let me appeal to all drivers to always operate within the speed limit, avoid overloading and unsafe overtaking,” he said. (NAN)
