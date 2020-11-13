FRSC to remember road traffic victims in Nasarawa

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nasarawa State Command, says it is set to mark the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims held annually on the third Sunday in November.

Mr Ahmad Mohammed, Nasarawa State FRSC Sector Commander, in a statement on Friday said that activities have been lined up for event.

According to Mohammed, the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is to remember those who died or were injured from road crashes and the plight of their loved ones who must cope with the consequences of their deaths or injuries.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps, as lead agency in road traffic management and administration, is organising a week-long series of activities for the commemoration.