FRSC to remand underage drivers in Katsina

By Abbas Bamalli

Katsina State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says any underage child caught driving will be remanded for rehabilitation.

The State Sector Commander, Mr Ali Sule-Tanimu, revealed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Katsina.

He added that the perpetual underage offenders would be referred to the Public Education Unit of the command for such rehabilitation.

Sule-Tanimu expressed concern over the increase in underage driving in the state, saying it was disturbing and parents should be reminded that such act was a serious offence.

He called on parents to ensure that their underaged children were not allowed to pick their vehicles to drive, especially those engaged in car racing.

“Once someone is under age, he is a minor, and we don’t have punishment for the minor, but when we arrest them, we impound the vehicle and call their parents.

“We always tell the parents that whenever the children are caught again, we are taking them to remand for rehabilitation.

“That is the only punishment for the minor.”

He said that almost every day, FRSC operatives visited motor parks to sensitise the drivers before their vehicles embarked on journey.

Sule-Tanimu further explained that they also talked to the passengers on the need to avoid encouraging speeding. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

