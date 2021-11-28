FRSC to impound vehicles with unregistered number plates

The Federal Road Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State says it will begin to impound vehicles and motorcycles plying the with unregistered or unauthorised number plates from Monday.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, stated that the operation would be carried in conjunction with sister security agencies.

“Pursuant to the primary role played by the FRSC in advancing national security rigorous intelligence, it been observed that many motorists go about with unauthorised or unregistered vehicles.

“Therefore there will be a joint special enforcement with the police, the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps and the Vehicles Inspection to checkmate erring motorists,’’ he stated.

Umar enjoined motorists and operators to always go appropriate authorities to register their vehicles. (NAN)

