FRSC to impound vehicles using fake number plates in Kogi

August 28, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in collaboration with other will on Aug. 30 impounding vehicles with fake and unauthorised number plates in Kogi.

The state Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Solomon Agure,who disclosed this statement in Lokoja on Saturday said that the would carried out along with and the defence corps.

Agure said that the clamp down will carried out under a special which would go along with mobile court sittings to try violators.

He said that the corps dismayed by the increasing number of vehicles using invalid and unregistered number plates and had,therefore,decided to put a stop to it.

He also said that continuous use of old number plates by private vehicle owners across the state illegal and had security implications.

“It contradicts totally the essence of the unveiling of the new number plates by the Federal Government,” the sector commander said.

He explained that the invalid and unregistered number plates which were usually green in colour were never authorised, produced or registered by FRSC.

” The fact is that only Federal and State Vehicles number plates are produced in green colour and have the name of the Ministry or Parastatal agency inscribed according to the National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR) 2012.

” It is unfortunate that some unscrupulous elements produce such fake number plates in green colour to appear as if they are for vehicles with the intention of evading security checks ,” he said.

Agure identified some of the number plates to include inscriptions: Peace Ambassador,
Nobel Ambassador, ODYP-O1SP, LEADS-02, CYMS-12, NUP-02HCP,
NYCN SE39, NYCN-01SW, NASU-004 and NANS.

He said that some private vehicle owners had formed the habit of using old number plates for the same reason of evading security checks .

” These illegal acts being perpetrated on our highways in the state by unscrupulous elements are inimical to our national security and must stopped,” he said.

The sector commander called on those using such illegal number plates to remove immediately or ready to face the consequences as from Monday, Aug. 30. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,