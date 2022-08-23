FRSC to impound unregistered motorcycles in Ondo

By Aderemi Bamgbose

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Okitipupa Unit in Ondo State, says it will impound unregistered private and commercial motorcycles as part of measures to check insecurity in the area.

Mrs Modupe Ojogbenga, the Unit Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Okitipupa that security breaches in the state and country at large were being perpetrated with motorcycles.

She said that the unit has been using parks, markets, churches, mosques and the media to sensitise the motorcyclists on the need to register, before the enforcement would begin.

According to her, once the exercise begins, riders of unregistered motorcycles will be arrested and the motorcycle impounded.

“We have the mandate of the FRSC headquarters to ensure proper registration of motorcycles, because of the security issues being witnessed across the country.

“Most of the motorcycles in this corridor are not officially registered and this is a threat to security, so we have begun sensitisation programmes in all public places to ensure they do what is right,’’ she said.

Ojogbenga, therefore, advised all private and commercial motorcyclists to get properly registered or have their motorcycles impounded. (NAN)

