FRSC to embark on aggressive enforcement of rules in FCT, Niger

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Shehu Mohammed, says the Corps will embark on aggressive enforcement of traffic rules and regulations in FCT and Niger State during the Ember months.

Mohammed told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja that ember months usually came with a lot of activities ranging from travelling and moving of goods from one place to another.

The FRSC chief noted that traffic naturally built up during the Ember months, adding that this was so especially in the FCT and Niger State.

He also said that the FRSC had come up with a number of initiatives to tackle the menace, including aggressive public enlightenment and enforcement strategies.

According to him, FRSC normally equips and demonstrates its resolve, commitment and capacity to reduce Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) during ember months.

“This is our culture. We will increase our public enlightenment, education and advocacy so that the general public and motorists can be aware of the dangers of speeding and disobeying traffic rules.

“FRSC, in its culture also deploys logistics and personnel as well as any needed materials. We will sustain the tempo by ensuring adequate deployment of both regular and Special Marshals.

“Within that period on the road, our patrol vehicles, the ambulances and our help lines are always open for 24 hours,” Mohammed said.

He, however, said that partnership between FRSC and other sister agencies would also lead to effective resolution of some of the road traffic challenges which could be addressed through advocacy and attitudinal change.

This he said, was the fact that road transportation accounted for greater percentage of daily movement of goods and people across the country.

Mohammed said that the “Special Intervention Patrol Operation, currently being carried out by FCT and Niger commands, was a way of checking the incessant traffic crashes within the zone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the “Special Intervention Patrol Operation” was launched in February and was to last till November due to frequent crashes in the zone.

The FRSC chief said that there had been decrease in road traffic crashes since the launch of the patrol.

“So far, there are some little reductions. Although we cannot say we have finally done all that we are expected to do, until the month of November when the period will elapse.

“Then we will be able to do final analysis and be sure of the exact number of crashes reduced and the attendant facilities that we are able to also produce,” he said.

Mohammed urged the drivers and motoring public to always obey the traffic rules and regulations by reducing their speed limit.

“We are not looking at how fast they are able to reach their destination but how safe.

“We always advocate this not just for the motoring public but the general public entirely.

“FRSC challenges and road safety are not just to be done by FRSC alone. It is holistic and everyone has a say,” he said.

The FRSC chief said that the Corps would however, continue to play its roles in ensuring safer motoring culture through commitment to road safety campaigns.

Mohammed warned motorists to desist from traffic violations that could endanger their lives and those of other road users, especially as Ember Months drew closer.

He encouraged them to sustain the good driving habits for safety and security of all road users and members of the public alike in the ember months. (NAN).

