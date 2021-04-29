FRSC to educate motorists on importance of safety

  Sango-Ota Unit Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has reiterated determination to invigorate public enlightenment for motorists on importance of safety.

Unit Commander, Mr Akeem Ganiyu, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria () on Thursday in Ota, Ogun.

Ganiyu said that enlightenment programmes were needed to sensitise road users so as to reduce crashes on the .

“The FRSC will be the sensitisation programme to Churches, Mosques and motor parks to educate them on the need to adhere to traffic ,’’ he said.

Ganiyu said that some of the crashes that led to the loss of lives and property could be traced to the poor attitudes of motorists.

He noted that some motorists intentionally flouted traffic rules and , which often endanger the lives of others road users.

The unit commander enjoined motorists to exercise patience and embrace lane discipline at the diversion area of Toll-gate along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

He, therefore, that erring motorists would be arrested and prosecuted according to law. ()

