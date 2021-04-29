The Sango-Ota Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has reiterated its determination to invigorate public enlightenment for motorists on the importance of safety.

The Unit Commander, Mr Akeem Ganiyu, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ota, Ogun.

Ganiyu said that more enlightenment programmes were needed to sensitise road users so as to reduce crashes on the highway.

“The FRSC will be taken the sensitisation programme to Churches, Mosques and motor parks to educate them on the need to adhere to traffic regulations,’’ he said.

Ganiyu said that some of the crashes that led to the loss of lives and property could be traced to the poor attitudes of motorists.

He noted that some motorists intentionally flouted traffic rules and regulations, which often endanger the lives of others road users.

The unit commander enjoined motorists to exercise patience and embrace lane discipline at the diversion area of Toll-gate along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

He, therefore, that erring motorists would be arrested and prosecuted according to law. (NAN)

