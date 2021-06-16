FRSC to deploy body cameras for operations

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says it will soon deploy body cameras for use by its operatives on patrol to reduce possible assault on them.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, said this at the second quarter meeting of the corps high command on Wednesday.

Oyeyemi also said that the corps would set up a digital situation room for real time monitoring and recording of patrol scene activities.

“Within the next few weeks, we are going to deploy body cameras for the patrol teams so that assault cases will reduce.

“Also, we are test running it (cameras) as it was recommended by the National security Adviser (NSA).

“This will also help in checking the behaviour of the corps on the road too,’’ Oyeyemi said.

The corps marshal noted that with the device, unprovoked assaults on operatives would be downplayed as there would be sufficient evidence to secure conviction against erring motorists.

“We also expect that the tendency toward bribe taking and other forms of corrupt practices by operatives will be eliminated,’’ he said.

Oyeyemi recalled that during #EndSars protest in 2020, hoodlums burnt down 27 patrol vehicles belonging to the FRSC and vandalised eight command offices.

He, however, thanked sister security agencies for supporting the corps even though it was still experiencing pockets of attacks.

“You are aware of security challenges in the country but we appreciate the efforts of the President and other security agencies in tackling them.

“We will continue to partner with the other security agencies to ensure safety of our officers as we are operating in all the local governments with 1,361 formations. (NAN)