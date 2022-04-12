FRSC to deploy 2,078 personnel, ambulances for Easter patrol in FCT

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) FCT command, on Tuesday said it would deploy 2,078 personnel for the 2022 Easter patrol operations in the territory to have hitch free celebration.

Mr Oga Ochi, the FCT Sector Commander said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that larger number of people move in and out during the festive period, hence the need for massive deployment.

He said that the command would also be deploying 37 patrol vehicle operations and 12 life support ambulances for the Easter patrol operation.

According to him, as usual, we have regular marshals which are 2,078 that are going to be deployed along with Special Marshals to work with them.

“We are also collaborating with other sister agencies like NEMA as they will be working closely with us and also Nigerian Police among others.

“We have about 37 patrol cars in the city centre, unit commands and in all other outskirts in FCT and all these shall be deployed.

” We have 12 ambulances in the FCT and we have 4 tow trucks in the FCT that will also be deployed during the exercise and we will ensure successful operations all through, ” he said.

The FRSC boss said that the Corps was targeting on achieving Zero records of Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) during the Easter celebration

“Before today, we have already meet with the National Union Of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) , Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) among others.

“We have rub minds on how to ensure hitch free celebration during Easter as well as the fasting period which is ongoing. We have mapped out strategies to ensure we have a hitch free celebration.

“As much as possible, our target is to ensure that no overloading of vehicles are allowed on the Highway, driving without installation of Speed limit device, use of Phone while driving is also critical as far as this period is concern.

“As well as those beating traffic, using One way will be apprehended and eventually their vehicles will be impounded.

“These are the things we have put in place to have hitch free exercise and operations during the Easter celebration, ” he said.

Ochi advised Motorists to abide by the rules and regulations of road traffic to avoid incidents that could claim lives and properties.

NAN reports that the Easter Mega Rally is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, April 12, with the theme “Achieving Zero Road Fatality Through Public Enlightenment Campaigns. (NAN).

