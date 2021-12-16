FRSC to deploy 1,050 personnel for yuletide in Osun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun says it plans to deploy 1,050 personnel to ensure a hitch free vehicular movement in the state during and after the yuletide.

Mr Paul Okpe, the state FRSC Sector Commander, said this at the sideline of the 2021/2022 ember months and operation zero tolerance campaign in Osogbo on Thursday.

The theme of the campaign was “Maintain Safe Speed, Avoid Night Travel And Enjoy Quality Road Experience”.

Okpe said that about 750 regular officers and 300 special marshals would be deployed to strategic locations to prevent accidents.

“We intend to deploy our patrol vehicles and towing vans with capable hands to areas considered as black spots before, during and after the yuletide.

“The 2021 /2022 ember months and operation zero tolerance campaign is targeted at motorists using expired tyres leading to accidents and loss of lives and property,” he said.

The Sector Commander said that the corps was moving across the state to sensitise road users on the danger associated with the use of expired tyres on highways.

He urged road users to be safety conscious and to ensure that they abide by the provisions of the Road Traffic Act.

Okpe called on stakeholders in the transportation sector to support the command towards actualising its goals of reducing road traffic crashes on the highways.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...