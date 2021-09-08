FRSC to continue enforcement of speed limit in Ogun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has insisted on the enforcement of the installation and usage of speed limit devices in vehicles by drivers to reduce speed on the highway.

The Ogun Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Ahmed Umar, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, in Ota, Ogun.

NAN reports that the FRSC began full implementation of speed limit devices in April 2016 to reduce the incidents of accidents and loss of lives.

However, the enforcement and compliance with the installation began on Feb. 1, 2017, with articulated trucks.

Following an appreciable level of compliance by commercial vehicles, the FRSC in 2019, said that it would soon begin the enforcement of speed limit devices installation on private vehicles.

He urged motorists to endeavour to install speed limit devices as a matter of necessity to check speeding.

“We have started serious enforcement of installation of speed limit devices and we are determined to sustain the tempo,” Umar said.

The sector Commander stressed the need for trucks, heavy duty vehicles and commercial buses to install the device.

”We will continue to arrest and impound vehicles to serve as deterrent to others

Umar also advised motorists to go to FRSC website in order to connect with state vendors of the device because each state of the federation have their own vendors.

NAN reports that in 2017, the FRSC said it impounded about 5,700 vehicles in Ogun in two months for not having speed limit devices in their vehicles. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...